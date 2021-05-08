Kaukab Stewart has made history as the first woman of colour to be elected to Holyrood.

She won her seat with a majority of 5,458.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie finished second with 9,077 votes.

Scottish Labour picked up 8,605 votes, the Scottish Conservatives 2,850 and the Scottish Liberal Democrats 977.

READ MORE: Scottish election LIVE SNP projected to be largest party but miss out on majority

Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour elected to Holyrood



The SNP candidate for Glasgow Kelvin says it has taken too long - 'Whilst I may be the first, I will not be the last'#SP21#BBCElections



Follow updates

➡️https://t.co/jDDGZwZVe6 pic.twitter.com/07ZC3Vjzos — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) May 8, 2021

In her acceptance speech, Kaukab Stewart said: “It is without doubt an honour to be elected as the first woman of colour to the Scottish Parliament.

“It has taken too long but to all the women and girls of colour out there, the Scottish Parliament belongs to you too, so whilst I may be the first, I will not be the last.”

Party politics aside, this is a special and important moment. It has taken far too long, but @kaukabstewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish Parliament. I could not be prouder right now. https://t.co/0mLToFErwh — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 8, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to the SNP MSP saying: "Party politics aside, this is a special and important moment. It has taken far too long, but Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish Parliament. I could not be prouder right now."

READ MORE: Scottish election 2021: Majority tracker

Patrick Harvie who stood in the same constituency tweeted: "Congratulations to Kaukab Stewart on her election as the new MSP for Glasgow Kelvin. Many thanks to the record number of Green voters, and to all my fellow candidates for a very good natured contest."

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: "Party politics aside, this is great for Holyrood and congratulations to Kaukab Stewart. We hope very much she won't be the last - not even the last today with Pam Gosal well placed on the West of Scotland list for Scot Tories"