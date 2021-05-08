Kaukab Stewart has made history as the first woman of colour to be elected to Holyrood.
She won her seat with a majority of 5,458.
Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie finished second with 9,077 votes.
Scottish Labour picked up 8,605 votes, the Scottish Conservatives 2,850 and the Scottish Liberal Democrats 977.
READ MORE: Scottish election LIVE SNP projected to be largest party but miss out on majority
Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour elected to Holyrood— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) May 8, 2021
The SNP candidate for Glasgow Kelvin says it has taken too long - 'Whilst I may be the first, I will not be the last'#SP21#BBCElections
Follow updates
➡️https://t.co/jDDGZwZVe6 pic.twitter.com/07ZC3Vjzos
In her acceptance speech, Kaukab Stewart said: “It is without doubt an honour to be elected as the first woman of colour to the Scottish Parliament.
“It has taken too long but to all the women and girls of colour out there, the Scottish Parliament belongs to you too, so whilst I may be the first, I will not be the last.”
Party politics aside, this is a special and important moment. It has taken far too long, but @kaukabstewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish Parliament. I could not be prouder right now. https://t.co/0mLToFErwh— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 8, 2021
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to the SNP MSP saying: "Party politics aside, this is a special and important moment. It has taken far too long, but Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish Parliament. I could not be prouder right now."
READ MORE: Scottish election 2021: Majority tracker
Patrick Harvie who stood in the same constituency tweeted: "Congratulations to Kaukab Stewart on her election as the new MSP for Glasgow Kelvin. Many thanks to the record number of Green voters, and to all my fellow candidates for a very good natured contest."
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: "Party politics aside, this is great for Holyrood and congratulations to Kaukab Stewart. We hope very much she won't be the last - not even the last today with Pam Gosal well placed on the West of Scotland list for Scot Tories"
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment