Politics LIVE: Reaction as Boris Johnson writes to Nicola Sturgeon following SNP election win
- Reaction and live updates following the Scottish Election 2021 which saw the SNP win in a significant victory for Scottish independence
- Boris Johnson has called a Union summit with the devolved leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as he said the UK was “best served when we work together”.
- In her victory speech, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a Scottish independence referendum was the “will of the country”.
