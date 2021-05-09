The front pages of Scottish and nation newspapers unsurprisingly focused on the SNP's election victory and a mandate for Scottish independence.

Reports of a further push for Scottish independence and a Labour “civil war” both made headlines in the UK

The Herald led with the SNP's election victory with the front page showing a divided UK with the simple headline of "landslide"

Our pro-independence sister paper The National led with the SNP's victory and a possible step closer to Indyref 2 with the headline 'The People Have Spoken'

The Sunday Post focused on the history makers in the Scottish election with Kaukab Stewart becoming the first woman of colour to serve as an MSP in the Scottish Parliament after she held the Glasgow Kelvin constituency for the SNP.

The Sunday Mail simply led with "Our future in our hands" with a picture of a triumphant Nicola Sturgeon.

Scotland on Sunday ran a headline of "Sturgeon's Indyref2 vow after her historic victory"

UK editions

The Sunday Telegraph reports on the Scottish National Party falling short of a clear majority and “bloodletting” in Labour after disappointment in Hartlepool and local elections.

The Independent led with the paper saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “heading for a constitutional clash” with Nicola Sturgeon over an independence referendum.

Mr Johnson urging Ms Sturgeon to join “Team UK” to tackle the legacy of the pandemic leads the Mail on Sunday, and the Sunday Express says Mr Johnson has promised a “brighter future” after his government was buoyed by election results.

Labour pains lead The Observer, with Angela Rayner’s dismissal as party chair making the front page.

The cost of Covid tests for families looking to travel abroad on holiday this summer leads the Sunday Mirror, with the paper saying they could be more pricey than people’s flights and accommodation.

The Sunday People leads on a campaign to fund stem cell treatment for a nine-year-old.

And the Daily Star on Sunday writes about a woman who says she has been abducted by aliens 52 times.