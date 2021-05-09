There have been 200 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
13,976 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 1.5% of these were positive.
The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,661.
Yesterday, 224 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
2,897,975 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,468,296 have received their second dose
