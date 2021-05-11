Scotland has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest statistics which were released hours late following "IT issues".
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,661.
The daily test positivity rate was 1.7%, or 260 tests, figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday showed.
15,532 new tests were carried out in total.
There were 70 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Six of these were being treated in intensive care.
So far 2,928,963 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,506,613 have received their second dose.
IT issues by Digital and Security (part of National Services Scotland) affected Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Tuesday morning.
These issues have now been resolved.
The vaccination figures have been revised upwards from figures released earlier today, following additional processing and quality assurance.
