Madeleine McCann's parents will be remembering their daughter "quietly" on what would have been her 18th birthday today.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry, are said to be holding a small celebration for her at their home in Rothley, Leicestershire, with their 16-year-ld twins Sean and Amelie.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, her great and aunt and uncle Janet and Brian Kennedy have also paid tribute.
They said: "'They have asked the family and supporters to remember Madeleine's birthday quietly and to continue to hope for a definitive outcome to the continuing investigation".
In an anniversary posting on May 3, Kate and Gerry wrote: "This year it is particularly poignant as we should be celebrating Madeleine's 18th birthday.
"As we have said repeatedly, we need to know what has happened to our lovely daughter, no matter what.
"We are very grateful to the police for their continued efforts. We hang on to the hope, however small, that we will see Madeleine again."
Madeleine vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, with her disappearance remaining a mystery ever since.
A family friend told the Daily Mail: "There will be prayers and quiet reflection with the twins and presents and a special cake for Madeleine's 18th birthday".
Maddie, three, vanished after being left sleeping alone with her siblings while her parents were dining with pals at a nearby restaurant.
