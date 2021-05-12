THE PRIME Minister is facing court action over an unpaid debt.

Boris Johnson is the subject of a county court judgement over £535, it has been revealed.

An investigation by Private Eye uncovered a court record finding against ‘Boris Johnson’ of ‘10 Downing Street’ for the sum, incurred on October 26.

The record has subsequently been obtained by The Herald.

The county court judgement does not give details of who is owed the money; however it can lead to action by bailiffs and can have a negative effect on your credit rating if left unpaid.

The debt owed by Mr Johnson is still listed as “unsatisfied” more than six months after the judgement was made.

According to the Government website, a County Court Judgement (CCJ) “will stay on the Register of Judgments, Orders and Fines for 6 years” and adds: “Banks and loan companies use this information to decide whether to give you credit or loans.”

If the debt is paid within a month, the judgement can be removed from your record.

Mr Johnson has not paid the debt, and as such the record will remain on the register.

The judgement was made at the end of October – around the same time reports emerged about Mr Johnson’s lavish flat refurbishment, with reports it cost over £100,000.

It is claimed Mr Johnson had wanted to set up a charitable trust, and appoint a Tory donor as chairman, with the donor reportedly making a donation to the conservative party for a substantial sum, which was then sued to pay for the work.

Mr Johnson has refused to clarify the reports, instead insisting he has “personally met” the costs of the renovation.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said the reports were “deeply concerning”.

The party’s deputy leader said: “Another day, another report of deeply concerning irregularities about the renovation of Boris Johnson’s flat.

“This is not about Boris Johnson’s personal finances, the record speaks for itself that he has already broken the rules on declaring his financial interests, and he is already under investigation regarding potentially illegal wrongdoing.

“The issue of debt when it comes to the Prime Minister is whatever debt of gratitude Boris Johnson owes to the Tory donor who paid to renovate his flat, and what this donor or donors were promised or expected in return for their generosity.”