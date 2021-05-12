THE CO-OPERATION of the Scottish Government with Westminster throughout the pandemic has been hailed as "amazing".
The Prime Minister was asked a question by SNP MP Dave Doogan about devolved goevrnments taking a different approach when he made the remarks.
Mr Doogan, MP for Angus, asked what would happen if the UK Government's plans were "at odds" with those of the devolved administrations, and said: "While the First Minister has welcomed the UK Government's current very cautious approach to travel, she won't sign up to any plans that could put Scotland's progress at risk."
He asked: "Will the Prime Minister confirm today what happens in the event that devolved nations' strategic ambitions are at odds with the UK Government's?
"How is compromise in that scenario reached that isn't simply England's way or the highway?"
Mr Johnson did not explicitly address the SNP MP's question, but said: "I think that the level of co-operation, in spite of the differences which are sometimes accentuated or emphasised for whatever reason, has been amazing.
"And if you look at what's happening in Scotland today, it's very close to what's happening in the rest of the UK.
"That's the level of co-operation that we're where we're showing together."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment