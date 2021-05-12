DOWNING Street has confirmed the Prime Minister's unpaid debt has "nothing to do" with the luxury refurbishment of his flat.

Boris Johnson's official spokesman said he had not had time to ask the PM about the county court judgement (CCJ), which came to light this morning in a report in Private Eye.

The judgement states that Mr Johnson owes £535, but it has yet to be paid - six months after the order was issued.

No.10 sources were keen to avoid giving any information about the order when asked this afternoon, saying simply they were "looking into reports".

However Mr Johnson's official spokesman said: "I've seen that report, and we are looking into this issue.

"I can confirm it has nothing to do with the refurbishment of the Downing Street estate where all such bills have been duly paid either by the government or the Prime Minister personally."

When asked if No.10 officials were unaware of the CCJ until today, the spokesman repeated that it was being "looked into".

He added: "The Prime Minister has been in the House this morning ahead of his statement on the inquiry. I haven't spoken to him about it."

He repeated the same scripted line when asked if the revelation was potentially embarassing for Mr Johnson.

Asked if the PM can be trusted with the nation's finances when he appears unable to look after his own money, his official spokesman said: "I think our record on the economy is is very clear."

The PM's Press Secretary, when asked if the public should be worried about Mr Johnson's personal finances and whether he had any more outstanding debts, replied: "You should not be concerned, no."

A CCJ found against the Prime Minister on October 26, detailing that he owed £535. It does not give details of who the debt is owed to, but the issuing of a CCJ is usually the last step in the process to try and recoup funds.

Normally several reminders and attempts would be made to have the money paid before a CCJ is issued.

It can result in a negative credit score, and prompt bailiffs to take action if left unpaid, and will remain on Mr Johnson's record for six years.