BBC Question Time returns this evening following the Scottish election as well as local elections in England.

Once again the BBC flagship show will return with the panel facing questions from virtual audience members across the UK.

The coronavirus public inquiry, the outcome of the Scottish and national elections in Wales, as well as the local elections in England, Labour’s reshuffle and much more can be expected to be discussed on the BBC show.

Here’s who’s on BBC Question Time tonight and what viewers can expect.

Robert Buckland

The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland will be representing the UK Government on the show - with the former solicitor and MP for South Swindon appearing on the show. Elected in 2010, the cabinet minister and self-described ‘constitutional plumber’ will appear on the show to discuss a host of topics. The MP recently made headlines after he called for NHS staff in England to be given an appropriate pay rise in England saying that the 1% offer was only the “beginning of a process”.

He also was vocal about more needing to be done following the death of Sarah Everard saying that the Government would look at ways to improve the sharing of information about offenders between agencies and with people at risk.

He was recently in the news after he set up a pet theft task force to deal properly with a surge in thefts which this year has seen Hertfordshire Police recover 27 dogs and make three arrests while 83 dogs have been returned and six arrests made in Suffolk.

He has usually always voted for stricter asylum systems, merging police and fire services, the UK’s membership of the EU and voted to replace Trident.

Lisa Nandy

The Shadow Foreign secretary will represent Labour on the BBC Question Time panel on tonight’s show. The MP for Wigan has been in office since 2010 and has followed most Labour MPs in the majority of her voting record. She previously ran for Labour leader finishing third in the contest.

Nandy was in the headlines this week as one of the rumoured sackings as part of the Labour reshuffle with Nandy keeping her shadow foreign role. She ranted about Labour’s loss of the so-called Red Wall in the North of England following a humbling defeat for the party in local elections. The MP was also vocal about the violence in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine saying “There must be an immediate end to the rocket attacks and air strikes that risk further civilian fatalities.

“With the coordinated support of the international community, Palestinian and Israeli leaders must work to urgently de-escalate tensions. Anything less is an abject failure of responsibility which will lead to further suffering. Britain and the international community must reinforce our commitment to a two-state solution.”

Nandy has voted the same way as the majority of her Labour MPs.

Kate Forbes

The Scottish Government Finance Secretary will be the Scottish Government’s representative on the BBC One show following the SNP’s victory in the Scottish elections. The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch will return to Holyrood alongside a pro-independence majority.

Forbes played an influential role in delivering the Scottish Budget this year which saw a record amount of NHS funding of £16 billion and promised local authorities cash to freeze council tax as part of a Budget aimed at dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. She has previously made headlines for clashing with Westminster over the extending of furlough and the extension of £20 Universal Credit.

Speaking after her election win this week she said: “As we begin to emerge from the Covid pandemic, I am under no illusion about the challenges ahead for the economy, health and education of the Highlands, and I will continue to work tirelessly for my constituents – just as I have done over the past five years. A lot has been achieved, but there's lots more to do.

“The lack of affordable housing has been well documented, it’s a common problem in all parts of my constituency, so it is something I want to give specific focus to. I also want to see vital infrastructure projects moving forwards as quickly as possible.

Paul Mason

The broadcaster, writer and commentator will appear as part of the BBC Question Time panel. Mason was the Culture and Digital Editor of Channel 4 News, where he was also the programme's Economics Editor, a role which he held on BBC Two's Newsnight. Mason has published a number of books as well as a visiting professor at the University of Wolverhampton, with his latest book, How To Stop Fascism: History, Ideology, Resistance out this month. .

Writing in social Europe he highlighted many of the issues he felt were impacting Sir Keir Starmer writing: With Labour incapable of projecting a clear, unifying narrative of its own, the support base for progressive politics is subdued and disoriented.”

Michelle Dewberry

GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry will round off the panel on BBC Question Time. The journalist, who ran for election in Hull as an independent for the Brexit Party won the UK’s Apprentice in 2006. Dewberry appears on GB News five nights a week with her own prime time show. At the time it was announced she posted on social media: Wow - what a privilege to have my own, prime time TV show, five nights a week on GB News, starting soon.”

The channel launched with former BBC presenter and journalist Andrew Neil at the helm.

BBC Question Time is on BBC One Scotland at 10:45pm.