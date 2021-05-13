Karen Adam MSP has made history as the first parliamentarian to take the oath in British Sign Language (BSL).
The SNP politician won the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat in the North East of Scotland in last week's Scottish Parliament election with 14,920 votes.
She was previously a councillor in the Mid-Formartine ward of Aberdeenshire where she was elected in 2017 and is a passionate advocate for BSL.
During her time as councillor, Adam worked to update the council's plans for the disabled, including the sign language plan and she is a carer to her deaf father.
She joined other returning and new members who are being sworn in following last week’s Holyrood election.
Adam was met with a round of applause by her colleagues in Holyrood after taking her oath in BSL.
🎥 Watch:
Karen Adam MSP make history as the first parliamentarian to take the oath in BSL.
The chamber will hear a diverse range of languages as members are sworn from Arabic to Scots, Punjabi, Gaelic, Zimbabwean Shona, Doric, Orcadian, Welsh, German, Urdu, Canadian French and British Sign Language.
In all, the Scottish Parliament will hear 23 oaths and affirmations in different dialects and languages other than English.
Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Parliament’s other party leaders have been sworn in as MSPs. The rest of the MSPs are being sworn in in alphabetical order throughout the day.
Members have a choice of swearing the oath or making the affirmation.
The oath states that MSPs “will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth”.
