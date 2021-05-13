More than 250 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 270 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Wednesday - a fall of 75.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says ministers are monitoring sudden spike
One death of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure now is 7,662. This is the first death recorded since Friday 7th May.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,104 deaths up to 9 May.
The test positivity rate was 1.2 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
READ MORE: Spike in the city needs a 'robust' response
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,968,169 first doses, while 1,551,339 have received a second.
A total of 63 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while four people are in intensive care.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment