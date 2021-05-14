SOMETHING very significant happened on the streets of Glasgow yesterday: the UK government learned that its laws on the deportation of immigrants have no force in Scotland.
When more than one thousand people in multicultural Pollokshields prevented immigration vans taking away their neighbours, more was done to negate the UK’s authority in Scotland in a single afternoon by ordinary citizens than by any pro-independence politician in years.
This may be a moment for the history books. One often forgotten step on Ireland’s road to independence was the 1913 Dublin lock-out - a bitter industrial dispute, which galvanised ordinary people, not highly politicised activists, against British rule.
