The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 1,640 positive cases between May 5 and May 11, which was 30 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.4%.
This is significantly higher than last week when Scotland had 1,146 positive cases, which was 21 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1%.
Pollokshields in Glasgow City had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 47 people testing positive from a population of 4,662.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 509 positive cases, which works out at 80.4 per 100,000 people.
Only the Shetland Islands, the Orkney Islands, Argyll & Bute and the Western Isles in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.
