GLASGOW will remain in Level Three for a further week amid fears that the Indian variant is driving a major outbreak in the city.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the city will remain at the higher level, along with Moray, on Monday with travel in and out of the Glasgow council area also banned.

The decision also means that bars and restaurants will continue to be banned from serving alcohol indoors, and people will not be allowed to meet up in one another's homes or hug loved ones as planned.

The First Minister said she could not say "with certainty" that the Indian variant of concern, B1.617.2, is behind a surge in cases in parts of the south of Glasgow but said that genomic sequencing was increasingly identifying cases without the "S-gene drop" characteristic of the previously dominant Kent strain.

She added: "Because of the the demographics of the area, that suggests the Indian variant is at play."

Glasgow has overtaken Moray, with a case rate of 80 per 100,000 in the seven days to May 11 and test positivity of 3.5%, compared to 69 per 100,000 and 1.9% in Moray.

The spike is concentrated in Pollokshields and, to a lesser extent Govanhill, in the south of the city which have large South Asian populations.

In Pollokshields West the cases rate was 1008 per 100,000.

However, Easterhouse in the east-end of the city also experiencing high rates of around 500 per 100,000.

Ms Sturgeon said it had been a "difficult decision" to pause Glasgow's progress out of lockdown, but said it was right to be cautious to avoid having to "reverse" restrictions later.

Moray will also remain in Level Three for a further week, with travel into and out of the area also banned.

The rest of mainland Scotland will move to Level Two on Monday as planned, while most island communities - except Arran and Skye - will go into Level One.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We've been clear since the beginning of the pandemic that we will continue to follow scientific advice.

"Our plans for careful unlocking take account of the improved situation, while also acknowledging the risks we still face.

"While we intend to take the next steps as a nation together where possible, we stand ready to deploy the revised levels at a more local level if necessary - if prevalence of the virus surges in some parts of Scotland but not others."

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick said: "It is deeply disappointing that Glasgow has been affected by a localised spike in Covid-19 cases and cannot move to Level 2 as planned.

"There will be many businesses that have been planning and incurring costs to move to Level 2 operations and once again they are caught up in developments outside their control.

"We are very keen to see lessons learned quickly about the management of these spikes through testing and vaccination so that lockdowns on such a wide geographical basis do not need to be an ongoing tactic.

"Both UK and Scottish Governments should also review the availability of financial support to businesses caught up in local lockdowns. We do welcome the intention to review within one week and sincerely hope this is brought under control swiftly."

