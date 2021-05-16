With a travel case as pristine as her long black coat she had packed all the essentials normally required for an overnight stay.

However, the star of TV series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over was, perhaps, not quite prepared for the rough terrain on the remote isle of Gometra, where she had to manoeuvre the wheels of her luggage with the utmost care.

On arrival at Gometra House Miss Dooley then realised that she had failed to pack a torch, the ultimate requisite on an off-grid island, for those sudden nighttime trips to the bathroom.

This popular former winner of Strictly Come Dancing was, perhaps, also unprepared for the impact this island visit would have on her city girl ways, but what a difference a day makes.

Gometra, an island off the North West Coast of Ulva, which lies west of Mull, can only be reached by boat, or via an eight mile trek, via Ulva, at low tide. It has no mains electricity, no public water supply, no cars, no shop, no GP, no ferry, no surgery and no school.

A visit here would open most people's eyes and by the time Miss Dooley left Gometra she had seen the good and bad of living a simpler life and learnt about the need for everyone to do their bit to save the planet.

In the Eco Warriors episode of her Sleepover series, which airs on the W channel at 10pm on Monday May 17, the acclaimed documentary maker vows: "I am going to leave here and think about where I travel, what I eat, what I consume."

The presenter is seen settling down for a candle-lit evening in, with island owner and environmental campaigner Roc Sandford and his daughters, Savannah, 22, and Blue, 18.

Mr Sandford said: "Stacey is amazing, she did fit in, but I think she was a bit apprehensive at first because she didn't know what she was coming to."

He added: "She made reference to herself as being a city girl, who didn't know what she was doing in the country, she did say she should have brought two torches, but she did bring a thermos flask which she left, so that's my souvenir of the visit."

There is no television in Gometra House and The Sandfords, who are all environmental activists, and Miss Dooley, chatted over dinner.

Mr Sandford recalled: "We had rice and dahl that Savannah made and Stacey made the bread, it was delicious, we showed her how to grind the flour."

After dinner entertainment saw the family perform mini plays, as they do in the Gometra Theatre Festival, which is normally held in the summer when a few visitors join the island population, which hovers between five and nine.

The film crew and Miss Dooley, who held a candle to light up the action, joined in the fun, and reflecting on the evening in her programme, she said: "At home I would be on the sofa, watching Netflix with a cup of tea."

While the film crew slept in bothies Miss Dooley stayed in a bedroom in Gometra house, with no heating and no hot water.

During the day she turned her hand to chopping logs and went walking over the rocks with Savannah and Blue, but passed on the offer to join them for a dip in the sea. No swimsuit packed perhaps?

Blue, who hit the headlines in February having spent 30 days in an underground tunnel at London's Euston Square Gardens, in a protest against HS2's high speed rail project, and Savannah, are environmental activists.

In a deeply poignant moment in the programme they tell Miss Dooley of their decision never to have children, because of the state the world is in.

While Mr Sandford finds his daughters' choice sad, he believes it is their decision to make. His personal mission is simple, he wants to stop the destruction of the planet as a result of a man-made climate emergency.

He wants people to examine the way they travel, what they eat and how they keep warm, to slash carbon emissions.

His own efforts include following a vegan diet and shunning the luxury of a heated bedroom, even in the icy depths of a Hebridean winter.

He added: "When it's cold I will have one quilt beneath me and two quilts above me - the thirteen tog types.Then I will wear thick socks and two layers of woollen long johns, a woollen vest, woollen polo neck, a woolly hat and a hoodie.

I am extremely comfortable, you can be comfortable without polluting."

The 63 year old ditched his car, along with flying, years ago. His only trip off the island since the lockdown of Spring 2020 was to visit the GP surgery at Salen, on Mull, to get his Covid19 vaccination.

While he is unconnected to the outside world at home he has the advantage of global communications in a 12ft by 10ft wooden shed which serves as his office.