RANGERS fans have turned out in numbers along the Clydeside this evening to celebrate title victory.
Scores of supporters have congregated at Pacific Quay in the city centre to set off flares in the colour of red.
Fans can be heard chanting "championes, championes, champions" as dozens of pyros have been set off over the River Clyde.
May 14, 2021
It is understood a police response is currently in attendance.
Steven Gerrard's side are set to be awarded the Scottish Premiership tomorrow.
Scotland’s gallant few 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/xOvsh6cp8Z— william (@WM1872) May 14, 2021
It is the first time in 10 years the club has achieved the title.
Earlier this week, Glasgow's top cop fired a warning to fans who were planning on taking celebrations to the streets of Glasgow.
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland reminded organisers that the plans were against the law under ongoing Covid restrictions.
He said: “Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirusregulations around gatherings.”
We told earlier how the Scottish Government welcomed an intervention from the Light Blues, who commanded their supporters not to gather in defiance of strict coronavirus rules.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.