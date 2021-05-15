Rangers fans have started to gather outside of Ibrox ahead of their match against Aberdeen.

The Scottish champions will be presented with the Premiership trophy at the end of their match with fans gathering to celebrate despite Covid restrictions in Scotland.

It will be the first time the club has lifted the trophy in a decade.

Earlier this week, fans of Steven Gerrard's side were told not to gather and follow guidance.

It comes as Glasgow along with Moray would remain in Level 3 following a surge of Covid cases.

Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started.



Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.



Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started.

Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.

Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely & respectfully.

Glasgow Police said: "Our operation ahead of the Rangers v Aberdeen match has started. Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.

"Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Rangers fan group, Union Bears this week urged fans to join them on a trophy day march from Ibrox Stadium to George Square.

#Rangers fans are outside Ibrox



Can they go the full season unbeaten?



#Rangers fans are outside Ibrox

Can they go the full season unbeaten?

The Light Blues face Aberdeen later

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard arrives at the ground before the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium

Last night fans congregated at Pacific Quay in the city centre to set off flares.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “Under the current restrictions no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location and Police Scotland supports the club is urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.”

Rangers fans outside the ground before the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf also urged fans to stay away saying: "I understand Rangers supporters will want to celebrate what will be a huge day for the club - but we are in a crucial and fragile stage in our fight against the virus, with a new variant and eased restrictions adding to the risks.

"I strongly urge fans to mark the occasion safely and within the Covid restrictions that are in place to protect the public. The strong message is that no-one - including fans - should congregate anywhere in large numbers."