Police have urged Rangers fans to disperse following a mass gathering of fans to celebrate their side lifting the Premiership trophy.

Supporters began to gather outside of the ground hours before kick-off against Aberdeen as Steven Gerrard's side wrapped up the season.

It comes following calls for fans not to gather as Glasgow gets set to remain in Level 3 of Covid restrictions amid a surge of cases.

A Greater Glasgow Police statement said: "Officers will be deploying at a number of locations including Ibrox Stadium and George Square.

"Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely and respectfully."

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow division, added: "Under the current restrictions, no-one should be gathering in numbers of more than six at the stadium or any other location.

"Police Scotland supports the club in urging its fans to do the right thing and follow the coronavirus regulations around gatherings.

"We will continue to liaise with our partners, including the Scottish government, to ensure matches can be completed safely and to minimise the risk to both our officers and the public."

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf also called on supporters to take "responsibility" for their actions tweeting: "While there is a significant Police presence at Ibrox and across City, this is ultimately about personal responsibility. If you have gathered you should disperse, particularly given yesterday's announcement about Covid in Glasgow."

It comes despite calls during the week from the club, police and other political leaders to follow Covid guidelines.

Last night Rangers supporters set off a large number of red flares and smoke bombs on the banks of the River Clyde with no arrests being made.