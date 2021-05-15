There have been 413 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Numbers have been affected by a data issue which meant Friday’s figures were lower than they should have been.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
27,866 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 1.6% of these were positive.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Glasgow's Indian variant outbreak is a warning against 'traffic light' travel
Yesterday, 215 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
Following a data issue affecting the flow of UK Government tests from 8pm on 13/05/2021 until 9am on 14/05/2021 the numbers reported yesterday were lower than expected. The missing data has been included in today’s figures.
3,003,339 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,599,519 have received their second dose
Yesterday it was announced that Glasgow and Moray are to remain in Level Three for a further week amid fears that the Indian variant is driving a major outbreak in the city.
READ MORE: Glasgow inquiry into ‘rigged’ vaccine shifts
Nicola Sturgeon suspended plans to allow the areas to move into Level Two from Monday, and announced that travel in and out of the Glasgow council area is also banned.
The First Minister said she could not say “with certainty” that the Indian variant of concern, B1.617.2, is behind a surge in cases in parts of the south of Glasgow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.