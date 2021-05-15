Police Scotland released a statement condemning gatherings but stressing the “peaceful nature of the crowd”.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, head of the Greater Glasgow police force division, said: "Today is understandably a significant day for Rangers Football Club and its supporters.

"We understand the importance of football in Glasgow, how it connects our communities and, is for many, a culture and a way of life.

“We are however still in the midst of a pandemic and under Coronavirus restrictions people should not be gathering for any reason.”

He underlined the overarching aim of Police Scotland's operation today was ensuring public safety.

READ MORE: Watch as Rangers fans take Glasgow landmark by storm

“Throughout the day we have seen crowds gather and anti-social behaviour including the use of pyrotechnics and drinking in public,” he added.

“Our officers are dealing with such offences where possible and have made arrests.”

A request to facilitate a fan procession to Glasgow city centre was declined by police and officers intervened to stop the unlawful gatherings.

READ MORE: Ibrox: Police urge Rangers fans to disperse amid title celebrations

However, large crowds started gathering at separate locations throughout the city.

Due to their size, police escorted the crowds of Rangers supporters to George Square, in a bid to minimise disruption, said the Chief Superintendent.

"Given the largely peaceful nature of the crowd, it would not be proportionate for our resources to use a high level of force through public order policing to disperse those gathering,” he added.

“We have seen some disruption to traffic, but no long lasting disruption to our communities.

"Like all citizens of Glasgow, we remain concerned about public health and the ongoing response to the pandemic, especially given the decision to keep Glasgow in level 3 restrictions.”

READ MORE: In pictures: Rangers fans gather at Ibrox ahead of Premiership trophy presentation despite Covid restrictions

Earlier today Police Scotland bosses urged fans to take “personal responsibility” and respect restrictions, echoed by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Ranger fans have flocked to Glasgow city centre on Saturday after their team defeated Aberdeen 4-0 and gained the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in a decade.