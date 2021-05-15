Two women were seriously injured in two separate assaults in Ayrshire, British Transport Police has said.
A woman was left with serious injuries to her face and head after a group of four females attacked her on-board the 8.30pm service from Glasgow Central to Ayr, on Thursday, May 13.
The victim was pulled to the ground and kicked and punched repeatedly.
Several people on-board the train came to the victim’s aid but the suspects alighted at Kilwinning station.
The same evening, another woman was hospitalised for her injuries after a group of four women assaulted her at Ayr railway station around 11.20pm.
British Transport Police Detective Constable Martin Graham said: “We are urgently appealing for witnesses following these two awful incidents.
"Thankfully, these incidents are rare, and this type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the railway.
“We currently are pursuing a positive line of enquiry for both these assaults, however we urge anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information to come forward.”
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100033615.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
