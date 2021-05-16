MEMORIES of how titles were won and cups lifted can fade over time when you are a supporter of a club as successful as Rangers.

Yet, the Premiership victory the Ibrox club recorded in the 2020/21 campaign will never be forgotten by any of their followers.

For many of the fans who partied long into the night across Glasgow and further afield on Saturday, the epic achievement will not be bettered.

Beating Celtic to the league trophy and denying their city rivals the chance to make Scottish football history by completing 10-In-A-Row would have been warmly welcomed.

Clinching their first major honour since their painful and well-publicised financial implosion back in 2012 would have been cause for considerable celebration.

But going undefeated – a feat Rangers last managed way back in the 1898/99 season – and becoming ‘Invincibles’ made it extra special.

Steven Gerrard’s team rounded off their remarkable season on Saturday when they thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox thanks to an own goal from Joe Lewis, a Kemar Roofe double and a late strike from Jermain Defoe.

There were hugely emotional scenes both inside and outside the Govan ground – thousands of excited fans ignored appeals to observe coronavirus guidelines and gathered in large numbers – as James Tavernier finally laid his hands on silverware.

So what did we learn from events at the weekend? How did Rangers round off their momentous campaign? And what lies ahead for the 55-time champions now?

SIMPLY THE BEST

The Ibrox club smashed all kinds of records as they stormed to their first league win since way back in 2011.

They kept clean sheets in their first seven league games and bettered the previous best run recorded at the start of a campaign by Celtic in 1906.

Rangers conceded only 13 goals in 10 months and set a British record for a 38 game top flight league in the process – Chelsea had let in 15 in the Premier League in the 2004/05 season.

They had never before gone through the 100 point barrier in the league, but they, courtesy of 32 victories and just six draws, made it to the 102 point mark at the weekend.

Tavernier and his team mates also finished further ahead of the Parkhead club than they ever have before – the cushion was a shopping 25 points.

Gerrard’s charges also set a new world record for title wins back with their 55th triumph in March – but that has now been matched by Linfield of Northern Ireland.

MORE GOOD TIMES LIE AHEAD

Rangers are certain to receive multi-million pound bids for the players who have helped them romp to the Premiership this season in the weeks and months ahead.

Chairman Douglas Park and vice-chairman John Bennett, who carried the trophy onto the pitch before the presentation, have personally stumped up £23m to ensure their club can continue as a going concern this season and next.

So they will have to cash in on one or two of their prized assets so they can balance the books and start to live within their means.

However, Jack Simpson once again impressed at centre half on Saturday in the absence of Leon Balogun and Filip Helander, Roofe netted a double and Cedric Itten and Scott Wright were bright when they came on.

Rangers, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh and are sure to add several new faces to their squad, are well placed to cope with inevitable departures and can build on their accomplishment next term.

SPFL NO SHOW

Neil Doncaster, the SPFL chief executive, and Murdoch MacLennan, the SPFL chairman, were conspicuous by their absence at Ibrox on Saturday.

There is no love lost between Rangers and the governing body after the 2019/20 season was curtailed prematurely, final positions decided on a points-per-game basis and Celtic awarded the title.

It was probably for the best that Doncaster and MacLennan didn’t materialise. Their safety couldn’t be guaranteed as they made their way up Edmiston Drive. Or got to the Blue Room before kick-off for that matter.

KENT WILL BE TARGETED

If the Player of the Year awards which are being dished out at the moment were decided on performances in the second half of the season then Ryan Kent would have scooped them all.

The former Liverpool winger has been the outstanding performer in the country in 2021 and he was once again a handful for Aberdeen at the weekend. The visitors were helpless to prevent him breaking down the left, cutting inside and setting up Roofe for his first goal of the afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who cost £7m back in 2019, attracted interest from Premier League new boys Leeds United earlier this season. Their attempts to lure the player to Elland Road were rebuffed. There are, though, sure to be more offers for him during the close season. It will take a considerable sum to secure his services.

PURE GOLDSON

When Nick Walsh blew the final whistle on Saturday afternoon it ended an incredible run of consecutive games by Rangers centre half Conor Goldson; he played in every second of every single match.

The defender was involved in all 56 of their outings in the Betfred Cup, Europa League, Premiership and Scottish Cup. He was exceptional for the Glasgow giants both at the back and up front. The vice-captain helped them keep 34 clean sheets and weighed in with eight goals.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery after a heart defect was discovered during a screening back in 2017 when he was at Brighton. He feared the problem could end his career. To recover from that traumatic episode and become such an important, impressive and ever present player speaks volumes for his character.

Rangers fans know a decent centre back when they see one. Goldson will be mentioned in the same breath as Lorenzo Amoruso, John Brown, Terry Butcher, Richard Gough and David Weir in future. He is not out of place in that distinguished company.

His Rangers side and their manager Steven Gerrard will be as revered as any of their predecessors in years to come too.