THOSE chilled out entertainers in The Green Brigade took it upon themselves to express how aggrieved all Celtic fans were feeling when the Parkhead club played their first game after Brendan Rodgers had departed for Leicester City back in 2019.

At the Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle they unfurled a giant banner which read: ‘You traded immortality for mediocrity’.

The ultras group probably summed up the anger, disbelief and hurt that many of their fellow supporters were experiencing at that moment.

Their one-time idol became the first man in their 130 year existence to leave before the end of a title-winning season. The fact the former Swansea City and Liverpool manager joined a mid-table English outfit, not an Arsenal, a Chelsea or a Manchester United, simply exacerbated the pain. Hence the acidic mediocrity message.

The past two and a bit years, though, has shown that Rodgers has actually swapped immortality for, er, even more immortality.

The Northern Irishman has worked wonders at the King Power Stadium. He guided them to fifth place in the Premier League and the Europa League during his first full season in charge. They are currently in third place in the top flight down south with two games remaining and have an excellent chance of reaching the Champions League group stages.

Then on Saturday he became the first man in the 137 year history of the East Midlands club to lead them to FA Cup glory when his charges beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. What was that about mediocrity again?

If the late, great Bill Shankly – whose famous comment to Jock Stein in the Estadio Nacional in Lisbon after Celtic had beaten Inter Milan 2-1 in the European Cup final in 1967 has entered football folklore – had been present in the dressing room afterwards he might well have remarked: “Brendan, you’re an immortal now.”

It will be interesting to see what Rodgers does going forward from here. Has he hit a glass ceiling at Leicester? Will he feel he needs to move on again to achieve more of his ambitions in football? Or does he think he can make the Foxes into genuine Premier League and possibly even Champions League contenders?

It will be little surprise if he is targeted by an Arsenal, a Manchester United or a Spurs. The fluent French, Italian and Spanish speaker could potentially interest an overseas outfit too and may be tempted to go abroad. It all depends what offers he receives and what whets his appetite.

Celtic fans were irked by the fact that Rodgers left before a third consecutive treble had been secured. That Leicester paid a cool £9m to lure him and his coaching staff away was ignored. For them, he was a traitor, a fraud, a rat.

But he had grown frustrated by the financial restrictions he was working under here and the inability to take his side any further. Relations with the hierarchy were strained to say the least. A parting of the ways was best for both parties.

He probably knew, too, he would never be considered by a major English club while he was coaching in Scotland regardless of his past experience. Leicester, as we have witnessed, was far too good an opportunity for him to turn down.

The circumstances of his exit were certainly unfortunate, but the upward trajectory that both club and manager have been on since, not to mention the difficulties his former employers have encountered, have more than vindicated his contentious decision.

AND ANOTHER THING

Congratulations to the Lowland League clubs for voting to allow Celtic and Rangers colts teams into the division next season – a move that finally brings Scottish football into line with the majority of progressive European football nations years if not decades after it should have happened.

The furore over this straightforward proposal has made you despair for the game in this country. Why should we develop kids for the Old Firm? This is an affront to all ambitious clubs in the pyramid set-up! What about sporting integrity? Aye been! The wailing and gnashing of teeth was depressing, pathetic and at times infantile.

What possible chance do we have of improving the standard of player here or the overall product if World War III breaks out whenever anyone has the temerity to suggest that, hey, perhaps we should try something just a little bit different and see how it works out.

There is concrete evidence it will benefit Scotland’s most promising prospects as well as lower league clubs.

Would Rangers right back Nathan Patterson have made the same impact this season if he had not squared up to senior clubs in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup? Exposure to that level of competition unquestionably helped him make the step up effortlessly. He is now being touted for a place in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 finals

Patterson featured against in the last eight of that competition against Wrexham last season in front of 5,426 supporters. That was more fans than the other three quarter-finals attracted combined. In fact, it was nearly double. So it will increase crowds, generate much-needed income and could interest a potential sponsor. What’s not to like?

Nobody is suggesting this will be a panacea to all of the ills of the sport here. Playing an Edinburgh University student or a part-time Dalbeattie Star centre half is hardly going to turn an aspiring professional into Lionel Messi overnight. But surely to goodness it is at least worth a try.