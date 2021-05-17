THOUSANDS of people marched throughout Glasgow as part of a pro-Palestine rally yesterday.
Crowds of demonstrators gathered in George Square in solidarity with Palestinians on Sunday.
Protesters were heard shouting “free Palestine” and waved Palestinian flags and placards, just hours after the area was cleared of a sea of broken glass and debris left by Rangers fans celebrating the club’s league title.
Ahead of the rally, civil liberties lawyer Aamer Anwar tweeted that “1000s will gather peacefully with families & no alcohol, to protest the genocide of #Palestinians”.
He added: “We demand total respect by @policescotland & a facilitation of the democratic right to protest, we will not tolerate any double standards or excuses”.
Several police officers and horses were spotted beside the demonstrators.
People held up boards with messages such as "I stand with Palestine" and "silence is violence".
The Glasgow rally comes after similar rallies in other major cities across the UK and Ireland in solidarity with the people of Palestine this weekend.
Thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes after a week of sustained conflict.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment