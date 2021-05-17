Covid vaccinations are to be made available to younger people aged 18-39 living in areas of Glasgow experiencing a spike in cases linked to a Indian variant 'of concern'.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said appointments will be available from next week and will shortly outline specific postcode areas.

The health board is also currently finalising plans to bring forward second doses for those people aged 50 and over in the affected areas of the city.

Residents across the city were also being encouraged to take tests at asymptomatic centres as part of efforts to halt cases in the south of the city and in the Easterhouse area.

Glasgow and Moray are the only local authority areas due to remain in level three on Monday, as the rest of mainland Scotland, including East Renfrewshire, go down to level two, and some islands to level one.

Lateral flow home testing kits are available at all test centres and the board said it was reviewing options for PCR kits to be made more readily available.

Health officials in Bolton have defied the government and fast-tracked jabs to residents as young as 17 as the town battles to avoid a new lockdown.

More than 9,000 people in the area were vaccinated against the coronavirus over the weekend with hundreds in their twenties and thirties queueing up.

A spokeswoman for NHS GGC said: "We are actively pursuing ways to ensure vaccination uptake is as high as possible in the areas with the largest increases of cases.

"This will include encouraging and supporting people who previously opted not to receive their vaccination to arrange an appointment.

"We will be contacting these individuals directly and offering them appointments in the coming weeks."