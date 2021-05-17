RANGERS have hit out at a "small minority" of fans who besmirched the good name of the club during violent scenes in Glasgow.

Bosses at the Ibrox club have criticised supporters who fought with one another and clashed with police while celebrating the team's first major league title in a decade on Saturday. Others shouted vile anti-Catholic slogans and damaged property in the city.

Nearly 30 arrests have already been made by police and officers have warned more are on the way.

In a statement published this morning, Rangers said: "Winning our 55th league title in our 150th year was a historic day for Rangers Football Club. The support from millions of our fans across the world has been incredible.

"The achievement by Steven Gerrard and his team has received plaudits from across the football family, including recognition by sports writers, opposition players and managers.

"We are grateful to Scottish Government officials, Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland for the constructive engagement in the lead up to the weekend’s game. We worked closely with the authorities for two weeks before Saturday’s match to ensure a consistency of message.

"Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and in a manner not reflective of our support.

"Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have besmirched the good name of Rangers Football Club.

"These so called “fans” should reflect upon the values and ethos of our club, and consider the damage this does to the reputation of the club.

"We will continue to engage with authorities as required."

As well as clashing with police, a section of the supporters shouted vile anti-Catholic slogans and damaged property in the city. It forced a number of businesses to shut up shop early and send staff home over fears for their safety.

The scenes have been widely condemned from across the political spectrum and by some of the country's most senior officers.

Speaking earlier today, John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said: "I am limited in what I can say because of the ongoing police investigation. But the conduct on Saturday was absolutely reprehensible.

"There was no need for them to gather. The warnings were given very clearly not to do and 15,000 fans did not follow that advice and then some went onto behave in a loutish fashion in George Square, devastating property and circulating vile anti-Catholic bigotry.

"The warnings were very clearly given and given by all interested parties."

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie said: "While the majority of the club’s fan base will have celebrated this achievement safely and in line with Covid-19 guidelines across the country and beyond, the scenes witnessed in and around Glasgow’s George Square have brought embarrassment to the national game."