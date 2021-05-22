THEIR names are Rafia and Rahina. Sisters from Ghana. They work at Agbogbloshie in Accra, as kayayei (female porters), carrying goods at a second-hand clothes market called Kantamanto. Agbogbloshie is a dumping ground for waste, much of it from the western world.
It’s a dangerous place to live, but it’s the cheapest place to rent for Rahina and her 11-year-old sister, and one they share with 10 other kayayei girls.
This photograph by Natalija Gormalova is taken from the third volume of Portraits of Humanity. This new book contains images taken during this past pandemic year in more than 50 countries. Scotland is one of them, in the shape of a powerful portrait of Thomas, from Govanhill, by former Herald photographer Simon Murphy.
Portrait of Humanity Vol 3 is published on June 3 by Hoxton Mini Press in collaboration with 1854 Media & British Journal of Photography, £22.95. Photograph © Natalija Gormalova
