Scotland's Justice Secretary has said that any Rangers players and staff found guilty of "anti-Catholic hatred" should be forced out of the club after a video emerged which appeared team-members and workers engaged in sectarian singing.

Police Scotland have launched a probe into the short film, apparently shot on a mobile phone during a party following the club's Scottish Premier league-winning match on Saturday.

The club have released a statement which appears to cast doubt on the authenticity of the video, saying it was "concerning" it had been "taken to be genuine".

However, the club also said it looked forward to cooperating with Police Scotland and said that sectarianism was "unacceptable".

The shaky footage shows a number of people in Rangers strips engaged in a rowdy singalong, shouting a sectarian slur repeatedly during the song's chorus.

The video has been circulating on social media, and SNP Minister Humza Yousaf said that it was "right" that Police Scotland investigate it and determine the facts.

He Tweeted: "I have also been made aware of this clip, if (and I stress if) this clip is genuine then any player or staff member found to be guilty of anti-Catholic hatred should be shown the door by the Club.

"It is right Police Scot investigate & determine the facts around it."

Police Scotland have launched a probe into the footage, saying they had also been made aware it was being circulated online.

The statement said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media apparently showing Rangers players using sectarian language while celebrating on Saturday.

"We are assessing its contents and will liaise with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service as part of our enquiries."

The video emerged a day after thousands of fans descended on Glasgow City centre in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, sparking widespread disorder and clashing with police.

Ibrox club have criticised supporters who fought with one another and clashed with police while celebrating the team's first major league title in a decade on Saturday. Others shouted vile anti-Catholic slogans and damaged property in the city.

Almost 30 arrests were made by police, and officers have warned more are on the way.

The Rangers team celebrate on the pitch

As well as clashing with police, a section of the supporters shouted anti-Catholic slogans and damaged property in the city. The disturbance forced a number of businesses to shut up shop early and send staff home amid fears for their safety.

The scenes have been widely condemned from across the political spectrum and by some of the country's most senior officers.

The club have released a statement blaming a "small minority" of fans, and pledging to work with the authorities "as required".

The statement, released this morning, said: "Winning our 55th league title in our 150th year was a historic day for Rangers Football Club. The support from millions of our fans across the world has been incredible.

"The achievement by Steven Gerrard and his team has received plaudits from across the football family, including recognition by sports writers, opposition players and managers.

"We are grateful to Scottish Government officials, Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland for the constructive engagement in the lead up to the weekend’s game. We worked closely with the authorities for two weeks before Saturday’s match to ensure a consistency of message."

A fan in George Square as police move in

The statement continued: "Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and in a manner not reflective of our support.

"Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have besmirched the good name of Rangers Football Club.

"These so called “fans” should reflect upon the values and ethos of our club, and consider the damage this does to the reputation of the club.

"We will continue to engage with authorities as required."

The club's later statement after the video emerged said that it would co-operate with any police investigation.

It said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is evident that this video was shared with an adjoining narrative which attempts to discredit our players and the reputation of Rangers Football Club. This highlights the dangers of ‘trial by social media.’

"It is deeply concerning that this video has been taken as genuine and has been shared widely including by some political representatives who should be mindful of their influence and legal processes.

"Our squad is richly diverse. Sectarianism is unacceptable and has no place in our club which is underlined by our Everyone Anyone campaign.

"We are confident that no criminality took place, we have sought legal advice and look forward to cooperating with Police Scotland."