SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his family tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement, the party said: "Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19.
"Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.”
Mr Sarwar lives in Glasgow's southside, which has been at the centre of a significant coronavirus outbreak.
It was previously announced that Moray and Glasgow will remain under level three restrictions while the rest of the Scottish mainland moves to level two.
