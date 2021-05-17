SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his family tested positive for coronavirus

In a statement, the party said: "Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19. 

"Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.” 

Mr Sarwar lives in Glasgow's southside, which has been at the centre of a significant coronavirus outbreak. 

It was previously announced that Moray and Glasgow will remain under level three restrictions while the rest of the Scottish mainland moves to level two.

 