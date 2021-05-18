IT is a rare find, known by some as the sacred stone of Columba, discovered by diving in the sparkling waters off the Scots isle.

Now Iona marble has played a dazzling role in a landmark travel event when P&O Cruises newest ship, Iona, was officially named in a ceremony in Southampton.

Iona is Britain’s largest and most environmentally-friendly ship, powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and is named after the Scottish island, celebrating the company’s heritage and roots to the Scottish Isles.

Iona was named by Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel, the UK’s largest independent travel agency, in a ceremony broadcast live to an invited audience and featuring a short set from Gary Barlow, Iona’s music director.

Dame Irene was presented with a silver bracelet of 15 large lozenges of Iona marble, which was specially commissioned by P&O Cruises and created by Adam McIntosh, from Scottish and Celtic jewellery firm, Two Skies.

Born in Scotland, raised in Papua New Guinea and now settled in Edinburgh, Mr McIntosh is renowned for his environmentally sound and ethically sourced gemstones.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said yesterday: “Iona arrived into her home port of Southampton for the first time this morning in time for tonight’s naming ceremony and seeing the ship in its full glory for the first time today was breath-taking and made us all very proud.

“When it came to choosing a gift for Iona’s godmother to commemorate this event it was a natural choice to contact Two Skies and to create something which has meaning and significance.

"The vivid green of the marble and the delicate craftsmanship of the piece is reminiscent of the colours, skill, attention to detail on board the ship, which is an inherent part of Iona’s design."

Mr McIntosh has been working with Iona marble for 15 years.

He said: “I was so delighted to be chosen to create an heirloom piece for Dame Irene Hays and to know that my work will forever be associated with this very special occasion.”

Iona marble is very rare and found by Mr McIntosh - sometimes referred to as "Scotland's gem hunter" - free diving in the icy Atlantic waters off the island.

It was formed over 2,700 million years ago and is a unique combination of serpentine and limestone.

The marble has been used throughout history by Scottish clans as a lucky talisman and to this day local fisherman won’t leave port without their lucky gem.

When on dry land, the Iona marble has to be graded. Only one kilo out of very 1000 makes it to the “jewellery grade”.

These gems are then polished by hand revealing the beautiful colours and textures within.

With each gem being completely unique the silver has to be fashioned by hand and custom moulded to fit.

They are then soldered together with links allowing the bracelet to move and flow. A final polish is then applied to bring the piece to life.

Music director and Take That star Mr Barlow said ahead of the event: "I'm fascinated by entertainment, so in years to come I'm hoping to develop some shows that will be on the cruises.

"I've been part of the playlists, I've got a bar here which we put entertainment into. Whatever you can dream up basically is what we are going to try and do in the next few years."

He added of the Iona ship: "The finish feels so contemporary and modern.

"When people are on here, they are going to feel special, that's for sure."

The Iona has a 5,200 guest capacity and is the largest ship built to serve the UK market, P&O said.