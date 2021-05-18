Scotland’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate between January and March this year, for those aged 16 and over, was 4.3% - a 0.2% drop on the previous quarter.
This was lower than the UK-wide unemployment rate of 4.8% for the same age bracket.
The employment rate for those aged 16-64 in Scotland was 74.4%, a 0.7% increase on the previous quarter.
There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.
Elsewhere, experimental analysis from the ONS shows the number of people who worked from home increased substantially from 27% in 2019 to 36% in 2020.
London saw the biggest rise in homeworking, rising from 31% in 2019 to 43% in 2020, while Northern Ireland was the area of the UK to have the lowest level of home working, at 26%.
People working in hospitality were the most likely to never work from home, at 88%.
Meanwhile, IT workers were those least likely to never work from home in 2020 (38%)
