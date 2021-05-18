IT was supposed to be Freedom Day, when everyone would hug their granny, or buy her a G&T to be consumed inside a pub (imagine!).
Yet while most papers this morning duly covered the reunion of the generations and other benefits of lockdown lifting, there was a note of caution that began to sound more like a klaxon as the day wore on. Was it possible that the spread of the Indian variant meant Covid restrictions were on the way back?
Glasgow and Moray already knew what it felt like to be kept in stricter lockdown while the rest of the country opened up, and now there is a suggestion that East Renfrewshire and Midlothian, where cases are also creeping up, might go the same way. A decision will be made towards the end of the week.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Sign up here.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.