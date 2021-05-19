Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the European Championships this summer.

Uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull have all made the cut for this summer’s tournament.

Scotland are heading to their first major tournament in 23 years next month and will host the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a trip to Wembley to face the Auld Enemy England.

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour has emerged as a star of the future after moving to Stamford Bridge from Rangers, featuring in a number of high-profile Premier League and European clashes.

The 26 players picked to represent Scotland at UEFA #EURO2020.

Clarke had until now resisted the urge to hand the deep-lying playmaker a senior call-up but the Scotland Under-21 player will now get his chance to prove he can make his mark on the international stage.

Patterson is another highly-rated teen talent, with his Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard even claiming the defender was one of the nation’s “brightest prospects ever in terms of right-back”. With just 16 appearances to his name, it was feared a four-game ban he received for breaching lockdown rules earlier this year would count him out but Clarke has decided to forgive and forget that indiscretion.

Celtic ace Turnbull has also impressed in his first year at Parkhead. In a season of darkness and despair for Hoops supporters, the former Motherwell midfielder has been the one shining light, contributing 10 goals and eight assists.

Turnbull’s club team-mate James Forrest returns to the national team fold after a year of injury, while Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser is included despite his Magpies boss Steve Bruce admitting it would be a gamble for him to join Clarke’s squad having not kicked a ball since March due to a groin injury.

But there is disappointment for the likes of Liam Palmer, Leigh Griffiths, Lawrence Shankland and Andy Considine, who have all been involved recently. Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean and Oli McBurnie had already been ruled out through injury.

And there is no place either for Ryan Gauld despite the Farense forward’s impressive form in Portugal this season.

The 26-man squad is as follows:

Craig Gordon

Jon McLaughlin

David Marshall

Stephen O'Donnell

Nathan Patterson

Kieran Tierney

Andy Robertson

Declan Gallagher

Grant Hanley

Liam Cooper

Jack Hendry

Scott McKenna

Greg Taylor

David Turnbull

John McGinn

Billy Gilmour

Stuart Armstrong

Scott McTominay

Callum McGregor

Ryan Fraser

Che Adams

Lyndon Dykes

Ryan Christie

Kevin Nisbet

James Forrest