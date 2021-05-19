Scotland has recorded 394 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.
No new deaths have been recorded meaning the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.
A total of 230,436 people have tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 1.6%, down from 1.7% the previous day.
A total of 78 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 70, with four patients in intensive care, which is unchanged.
So far, 3,051,383 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,704,388 have received their second dose.
It comes as new statistics show three people died in Scotland from adverse side-effects of coronavirus vaccines.
National Records of Scotland figures show the underlying cause of three deaths has been adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines.
This is in the context of 2.81 million people having been given at least one dose by April 30, according to statistics from Public Health Scotland.
