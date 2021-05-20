THE prestigious Conde Nast Traveller magazine has named Glasgow as the UK's best city break destination, describing it as the place that could "steal your heart in 2021".

Blimey. High praise?

Indeed. Glasgow has topped a 12-strong list of cities selected by the editors of Conde Nast Traveller, beating off competition from Belfast, Bristol and Cambridge among others. The only other Scottish location to claim a spot is Dundee, which comes in at No. 11.

What's the verdict?

Glasgow's "wide-open outdoor spaces, architecture and full-throttle nightlife" were singled out for plaudits.

According to the piece: "Ahead of the city's stint as host of the UN's climate-change summit in November, there's a hopeful feeling in the air. Glasgow was built to survive hard knocks, even Covid-shaped ones, and continues to flourish with some wildly creative plans in the works."

Could Glasgow steal people's hearts?

Yes. In more ways than one. Visitors best go easy on fatty foods that are perhaps not conducive to good cardiac health. Pizza crunch is a local delicacy that once tried is rarely forgotten.

As the list itself points out, though, the culinary scene ascends these tired tropes, stating: "Artisan bakeries and coffee shops abound, putting those lazy deep-fried stereotypes to rest.

READ MORE: Issue of the day: How 'cheugy' are you? Grappling with the baffling new buzzword

"And this year the city got a Michelin star – the first in Glasgow for almost two decades – for well-established West End restaurant Cail Bruich, where chef Lorna McNee spins Scottish produce into gold."

The eateries Ka Pao, Luchador, Six by Nico, Kelvingrove Cafe and Crabshakk all get a namecheck too.

What about Dundee?

Sitting pretty, described as "one of the UK's must-visit cultural destinations" with a nod to the V&A Dundee, as well as the wider area's many lures for foodies, such as the "exciting Scottish cuisine by MasterChef winner Jamie Scott at waterfront restaurant The Newport".

Does Edinburgh get a mention?

Barely a sniff. Its "chiselled profile" is only referred to in passing.

Everyone is hotfooting it to Glasgow?

Erm, not currently. Glasgow remains under level three Covid restrictions with non-essential travel in or out of the city not permitted. This will be reviewed in the coming days.

READ MORE: Issue of the day: The great footwear debate – are Crocs hip or heinous?

Bad timing?

Correct. We also have a feeling that Conde Nast Traveller may have compiled their hallowed list before events unfolded in George Square last Saturday evening when celebrations to mark Rangers’ league title win turned violent.

Back to the positives?

Glasgow is feeling the love. In February, it topped a Rough Guides readers' poll of the world's friendliest cities ahead of Dublin, Montreal, Liverpool, Tokyo and Vancouver. Meanwhile, last November it made the top 100 in the world rankings on the Best Cities website.