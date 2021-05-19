Police investigating the apparent firebombing of Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell's home say they are hunting a man seen near the property early this morning.

Officers probing the blaze at the property in Thorntonhall, Lanarkshire, have appealed for anyone with information to come forward after CCTV captured a man pouring fuel onto vehicles at 1am.

The male suspect was described as being around 5 ft 10 ins and of slim build. He was wearing black joggers, a black hooded jumper with the hood up, black trainers and a face mask.

A silver/grey hatchback car was also seen near to the house at the time of the fire.

Around 40 firefighters were scrambled to the Peel Road house, which was extensively damaged by the blaze.

No-one was injured in the attack, which is being treated as wilful fireraising.

Three cars were damaged in the blaze

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said: "This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property's garage. The consequences could have been so much worse but thankfully nobody was injured during this incident.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that saw a man or car matching this description or saw any unusual activity to please come forward.

"If you have personal CCTV or a dashcam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation. No matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch."