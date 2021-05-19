ANNOUNCING her reshuffled Cabinet, Nicola Sturgeon said it “combines experience with new arrivals and fresh faces”.

There were certainly big changes, with Finance Secretary Kate Forbes the only one whose portfolio remained broadly the same, albeit expanded.

But as for freshness, critics detected more than a slight whiff.

This is a team of loyal and trustworthy allies.

Shona Robison, the new Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Housing and Local Government, is one of Ms Sturgeon’s closest friends.

She quit as Health Secretary in June 2018 amid accusations her record was littered with failures, and was widely considered to have jumped before she was pushed.

Holyrood watchers will also recognise Keith Brown, who is taking over as Justice Secretary while Humza Yousaf moves to the health portfolio.

Mr Brown was another casualty of that 2018 reshuffle, during which he lost his economy brief. “He’s been well and truly shafted,” one SNP source said at the time.

Angus Robertson might be taking up his first role in the Scottish Government, but he’s no fresh-faced newbie either.

The Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary was previously the SNP’s Westminster leader and is another of Ms Sturgeon’s old friends.

Mairi Gougeon, the new Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, is the only junior minister to be promoted to a Cabinet position.

And among the 15 junior ministers, there are also very few new faces.

Elsewhere, portfolio responsibilities have been moved around, with Mr Yousaf taking on the crucial health brief and Shirley-Anne Somerville - previously in charge of social security - appointed Education Secretary.

John Swinney has been given the task of overseeing Covid recovery, while Michael Matheson’s transport brief has been overhauled to include climate and energy.

Given the turbulent years ahead, it’s hard to know who to envy least.

Education and health will be crucial areas as Scotland continues to inch its way out of lockdown.

The NHS is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, and schools have faced unprecedented upheaval.

Critics were lining up before the crisis hit, and there are no shortage of problems to fix.

Meanwhile, Ms Forbes will hold the purse strings at a time when the economy has been battered and tempers are fraying in the business community.

By the next election, the SNP will have been in power for 19 years.

Ms Sturgeon, a famously cautious politician, clearly values experience and loyalty.

Her task will be to ensure this Cabinet of familiar faces has the fresh ideas and energy Scotland needs.