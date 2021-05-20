Today we can announce the finalists for this year’s Herald Higher Education Awards supported by City of Glasgow College, Jisc, Scottish Funding Council, Theorise Ltd and the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) for Higher Education in Scotland.

The awards, now in their sixth year, were launched to recognise the outstanding performance of colleges and universities across 16 categories.

The judges were overwhelmed by the quality and quantity of entries which they received, with more than 100 across all 16 categories.

The 2021 event sees 16 different institutions shortlisted from across Scotland, recognising more than 35 different projects and initiatives.

Edinburgh College, City of Glasgow College and The Open University in Scotland have been shortlisted within our Partnership Award category which recognises institutions with a transformative impact.

University of Strathclyde is a strong contender across 10 different categories including Enhancing Student

Learning Award, Supporting Student Wellbeing, and Innovative Use of Technology.

University of Dundee, the 2019 winner of the Higher Educational Institution of the Year, has been recognised across three different categories, including our Widening Access Award, which explores how both colleges and universities are using innovative methods to widen access to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

University of St Andrews has also been recognised for two separate projects – its Vertically Integrated Projects at St Andrews, and Summer Teams Enterprise Programme within the Enhancing Student Learning Award, which is sponsored by QAA Scotland.

The Higher Educational Institution of the Year, sponsored by Theorise Ltd, is the only award that was not open for entry and has been decided by our judging panel based on submissions within other categories and the institution’s overall performance.

The Herald's Higher Education Awards

Meanwhile, the eagerly anticipated Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by City of Glasgow College, will be announced at the virtual awards ceremony next month.

Chairman of the judging panel and Editor of The Herald, Donald Martin, said: “Once again we were inundated with superb entries and the judges faced a very difficult task picking the winners and shortlists from such a highly competitive field.

“The awards demonstrate the high standards across so many fields in Scottish education.”

Dany Brunton, Director, Theorise Ltd said: “I’m sure the judging panel had an extremely hard role evaluating each of the entrants to determine the final shortlist.

“We wish the best of luck to all of the worthy finalists and look forward to the upcoming awards evening to celebrate the achievements of Scotland’s colleges and universities.”

Roy Gardner, Vice Principal for Corporate Development & Innovation at City of Glasgow College, said: “Our congratulations go to this year’s finalists. Each year we see an exceptionally strong shortlist which underlines the incredible quality of work that takes place across the education sector.

“All those shortlisted rightly deserve recognition for their contribution to the tertiary sector.”

Alastair Delaney, QAA’s Director for Scotland, added: “The challenges facing Higher Education providers in the last year have been extraordinary, but it’s also been a time of great innovation across the sector in Scotland.

“The finalists should be very proud.”

The Herald Higher Education Awards 2021 will take place on Thursday, June 17, via our virtual event platform, Awards Room.

The Awards Room is an exciting and interactive virtual venue that brings together our host, award presenters, sponsors and guests in a unique and engaging awards experience that allows everyone to connect.

Only those who have purchased a ticket or table will be able to access the event.

For more details go to http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heawards/