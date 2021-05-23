What’s the story?

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace.

Tell me more.

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell delve into the remarkable stories of foundlings – those who were abandoned as babies, often in the first hours or days of their lives – as they attempt to discover more about their identities after a lifetime in the dark.

Born without trace, with no birth record or name, those featured on the show have been unable to solve the mystery of their origins and, ultimately, who they are. Until now.

What does it entail?

Over the past four years, the team behind Long Lost Family has used genetic genealogy and DNA testing technology to help more than 30 foundlings uncover the secrets of their past.

The cases tackled in this latest series span five decades. They include a child left in the luggage rack of a train at Paddington station more than 70 years ago.

Anything else?

The opening episode examines the stories of two foundlings abandoned in Chesterfield during the 1980s, only 18 months apart. One child was discovered in a box outside a hospital, while the other was found in a hold-all inside a store.

With both babies left in close proximity within a similar timeframe, the team investigates whether there could be a link.

When can I watch?

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, STV, Monday, 9pm.