Not so much a reshuffle as a retread.
Nicola Sturgeon’s latest and most extensive reshuffle was somewhat underwhelming. Not so much a reshuffle as a recycle, with old faces like Shona Robison, a former undistinguished health secretary back in at social justice Keith Brown another ex-sacked minister is back in as justice secretary - potentially a highly sensitive role given the deepening Crown Office crisis over the now £100 million bill for malicious prosecutions in the Rangers case.
Shirley Ann Somerville at education is another retread. As social security, she had to suffer the indignity of handing back powers to the UK Department of Work and Pensions. But her relentless rise continues. She is one of Nicola Sturgeon's special friends.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment