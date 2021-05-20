HeraldScotland:

Not so much a reshuffle as a retread.

Nicola Sturgeon’s latest and most extensive reshuffle was somewhat underwhelming.  Not so much a reshuffle as a recycle, with old faces like Shona Robison, a former undistinguished health secretary back in at social justice  Keith Brown another ex-sacked minister is back in as justice secretary - potentially a highly sensitive role given the deepening Crown Office crisis over the now £100 million bill for malicious prosecutions in the Rangers case.  

Shirley Ann Somerville at education is another retread. As social security, she had to suffer the indignity of handing back powers to the UK Department of Work and Pensions.  But her relentless rise continues.  She is one of Nicola Sturgeon's special friends.  

To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.

Sign up here.