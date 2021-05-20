A man has surprised his girlfriend with a marriage proposal etched into the sand on an idyllic Scottish beach for her to see as their plane came into land.

Jamie Forde, 26, from Yorkshire, planned the ambitious proposal to his girlfriend Anna Pond as they travelled to the Isle of Barra.

As the Loganair flight from Glasgow came into land of the unique beach landing strip, ‘Anna will you marry me’ could be seen writing in the sand.

Once the plane landed, Jamie went down on one knee on the beach taking a more traditional approach to the question.

He told Good Morning Scotland: “It was quite simple really, I mean, to be fair, massive credit and thanks to Loganair and Barra Airport.

"Basically just started with a message to Loganair saying I know it seems a bit far fetched but how would you feel about this idea and they loved it.

"They pretty much just said ‘we’ll solve it’ and as we got closer to the time they put me in contact with Barra airport and we were trying to go over a bit more about how it was going to go down and stuff.

"Luckily the weather was on our side, that was a big factor.”

Jamie also got down on one knee. Credit: Loganair

Jamie was sitting behind Anna in single row seats on the left-hand side of the plane and as the plane prepared to land, he told her to look out of the window.

"Then I was just sat behind her waiting with the ring awkwardly.

"She turned round, bright, bright red and said yes,” he explained.

Jamie is an aviation enthusiast and was delighted at the opportunity to land on Barra’s iconic runway.