PETER Lawwell has told of his family's devastation after their home was petrol bombed in an early morning attack.

The Celtic chief executive and his children had to flee their South Lanarkshire house when a thug set fire to cars parked in the driveway and flames spread to the property's garage.

No one was hurt in the blaze but Lawwell and his children were left "badly shaken" by events.

Police have now launched a manhunt to find the culprit, who was spotted on CCTV pouring fuel on the motors.

Speaking today, Lawwell said: “This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time.

“I am, of course, extremely relieved that everyone is safe. I would like to thank my wife and my family for their support and for the strength and courage they have shown during such a difficult time.

“Naturally my family has been deeply affected by these events. This is a hugely challenging time but we will make sure we stay strong and we will get through this together.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to offer my thanks to the Fire Service for their skill, bravery and professionalism in dealing with the fire, and Police Scotland, too, for their support and professionalism."

The Thortonhall property – six miles south of Celtic Park and bought by Lawwell for £2.5 million in 2010 – was locked down for much of yesterday as detectives probed the blaze.

Roadblocks were set up throughout the village, one of the most sought-after postcodes in central Scotland, and, by around 1pm, the extent of the damage on the 12-room mansion was clear.

As well as the smouldering wreckage of the three cars, which had all been sitting in the driveway overnight, little was left of the top floor of the house’s garage.

He added: “I also thank the Celtic Board and Celtic staff for all the support they have given me. It has been fantastic and sincerely appreciated.

“As a family, we have received literally thousands of messages of support from Celtic fans and from people across the wider global football family. This has provided us with great comfort and we all offer our heartfelt thanks for the concern and support which people have shown.

“Clearly, I echo the words of Police Scotland and would ask that if anyone does have any relevant information which could help this investigation, to please come forward.”

Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a silver getaway car. He is described as around five feet and 10 inches, and of slim build.

It’s believed the man was wearing black joggers, a black hooded jumper with the hood up, and a face mask at the time of the attack.

Detective Inspector Susie Cairns said: “This was a completely reckless act which destroyed three cars and caused significant damage to the property’s garage.

“The consequences could have been so much worse but thankfully nobody was injured during this incident.”

