More than 400 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 432 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Wednesday - and increase of 38.
This is the first time since the second of April daily cases have broken the 400 figure, and follows weeks which saw the number of positive results falling.
However, there were no new deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure remains 7,664.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,109 as of 16 May.
Out of the 28,589 new tests which that reported results, 1.6 were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,063,648 first doses, while 1,742,072 have received a second.
A total of 83 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, while five are in intensive care.
