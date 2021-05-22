My Croft Homes

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford provoked much laughter at PMQs by introducing himself as a “member of Scotland’s crofter community”. The Edinburgh-born former banker, who also styles himself as a “humble crofter”, was instantly mocked by Boris Johnson and other Tories over his smallholding. But which crofting community did Mr Blackford mean? He has two homes on Skye, one of which is currently on sale for offers around £400k. The “substantial detached four bedroom property” is marketed as a “beautifully extended former croft house set within generous garden grounds”. Note “former”. However we’re sure Ian would throw in a free peat-cutter for a fast sale.

Changing rooms

AS for Mr Blackford’s other home, it seems that’s a tad too rustic. He has just applied to have it extended by adding a “utility room close to the kitchen and a larger bedroom upstairs with useable headroom and wardrobe storage space”. Just like it was before the Clearances, no doubt. However last year he also applied to add a more authentic country item. David Cameron got himself a Shepherd's Hut. Mr Blackford went for a corrugated metal Nissen Hut. A capacious 12m by 7m, it must be invaluable for storing all his money.