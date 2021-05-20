A FORMER Labour MEP has said the party should back "independence within the UK" for Scotland.

David Martin, who was the UK's longest-serving MEP, said the "crunch point" for indyref2 will come in the next three or four years.

He argued Labour should offer a "third way".

Writing for the LabourList website, he said: "The majority of Scots now want greater control over their lives.

"A radical way to achieve this, and come as close as any proposal can to uniting the country, is to offer independence within the UK.

"This would be independence without separation."

Mr Martin was an MEP from 1984 to 2019, first for the Lothians and later for Scotland.

He also briefly co-convened the Citizens' Assembly of Scotland.

He insisted the third way can’t simply be a beefed up version of "devo max, devo plus or even home rule"

He said: "Scotland would become a completely sovereign nation with total power over its domestic laws, services and taxation.

"There would be no border for goods, services, capital or Labour.

"Defence would remain a UK-wide function with Scotland making a contribution to this and other common services.

"The UK now representing more than one sovereign state would continue to hold the seat in the UN and on its security council.

"Scotland could, though, if it desired have direct representation in a number of international bodies – just as Taiwan does not have a seat at the UN but is a member of a plethora of international bodies."

Mr Martin said such an arrangement would "provide a solution to the issues of currency, pensions and border posts".

He said: "It probably wouldn’t be feasible for Scotland to rejoin the EU but it would open the door for its participation in such things as the Erasmus programme."

He added: "Such an arrangement would require goodwill on both sides, a robust institutional structure and constant dialogue – but it could work, and avoid a future with either an acrimonious and messy divorce or half of Scots feeling they are being held in the UK against their will.

"If it succeeds, it will demonstrate that the union is one based on consent, not compulsion."