A LIBERAL Democrat bid to oppose the appointment of Scotland's new Constitution Secretary has been roundly rejected in Holyrood.
Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party could not support the role, which will be filled by former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson.
He insisted "not one minute" of ministerial or civil service time should given to the "tired, old arguments about currency and about borders".
Mr Cole-Hamilton argued the appointment undermined Nicola Sturgeon's commitment that the national recovery from coronavirus will come first.
However his amendment to a Scottish Government motion appointing new ministers was rejected by 70 votes to four, with 51 abstentions.
Responding in Holyrood, the First Minister said the constitution brief was not a new portfolio and had existed in the previous parliamentary term.
She said it was not just about independence, and referenced Brexit and the "Tory power grab" on Scotland's devolved powers.
Ms Sturgeon also said a second independence referendum is the policy of the Scottish Government.
The Lib Dems may disagree with that, she said, "but that does not change that fact".
