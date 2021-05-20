Network Rail has released new images of the next phase of a £120million project to re-develop Scotland's third busiest railway station.
Plans submitted to Glasgow City Council include a new building and a public plaza and aim to create a 'one station experience'.
A podium platform will have access to low-level platforms eight and nine, and retail, food and drink outlets.
The plans state that a new concourse mezzanine “will be lined with retail and connect directly to North Hanover Street via a new entrance".
The extension is set to be built on an area previously used as a staff car park and taxi rank.
Since October 2017, engineers have transformed Queen Street station without closing it to passengers with the new station concourse and entrances now completed.
A new lift provides step-free access from street level up to the main concourse and down to a basement area, which houses public toilets.
Work has also been carried out to paint 10 cast-iron pillars that support the A-listed 142-year-old barrel shaped, glass roof.
The pandemic delayed work on the project, but work restarted over the summer, including the opening of the new George Square entrance and adjacent lift.
The redevelopment is being delivered by Network Rail and main contractor Balfour Beatty, is part of the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP), a Scottish Government investment in the railway infrastructure across central Scotland.
