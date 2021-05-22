Scotland's most pampered pooches in Scotland have been revealed.
Data from Yappy.com showed that Cockapoos (a mix of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle) are the nation's most spoiled dog.
The report also revealed that Zuchons (a cross between a Bichon Frise and a Shih Tzu) that are being pampered in Glasgow and Irish Doodles are the most spoiled breed in Edinburgh.
John Smith, founder of Yappy.com, said: "Every dog deserves to be spoiled and enjoy the ultimate best life possible, and our findings show which cities and regions are doing the most treating and which breeds are the most likely to be indulged,"
"Following the explosion of new dog owners during the past year, we're seeing owners wanting to spoil their pets more than ever and are treating their fur babies as human members of the family."
10 Most spoiled breeds in Scotland
- Cockapoo
- Spinger Spaniel
- Pug
- Hungarian Vizsla
- Beagle
- German Speprador
- Lurcher
- German Wirehaired Pointer
- Australian Working Kelpie
- Pugzu
10 Least spoiled breeds in Scotland
- Shetland Sheepdog
- Schnauzer
- Shih-poo
- Schnoodle
- Pomeranian
- Staffy Jack
- Greyhound
- Miniature Schnauzer
- Shih Tzu
- Lhasa Apso
These are the top 10 most and least spoiled dog names in the UK based on a study of average spend figures across over 450,000 pet profiles.
Does your dog make the list?
Most spoiled names in the UK
- Disney
- Waffles
- Marmalade
- Jazz
- Matty
- Diamond
- Carlos
- Luke
- Ripley
- Biff
Least spoiled names in the UK
- Franky
- Oz
- Macey
- Tye
- Ezra
- Marco
- Zach
- Diva
- Perry
- Sulley
