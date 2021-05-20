THE number of known cases of the so-called Indian variant in Scotland have increased four-fold in a week.

The latest breakdown of variants detected across the UK reveals that 136 infections caused by the B1.617.2 strain have been found in Scotland, up from 35 a week ago.

The variant - one of three subtypes of the 'double mutant' first detected in India - is believed to be around 20-60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Kent variant.

The strain has been implicated in a surge in the case rate in Glasgow, driven by an explosion in infections concentrated around the Pollokshields area of the city.

The outbreak led to Glasgow being kept under Level Three restrictions on Monday, with that position expected to be extended for at least further week tomorrow.

Source: Public Health England

It comes as the latest daily data shows that Glasgow's case rate has increased to 112.1 per 100,000.

The outbreak in Pollokshields is continuing to decline but increasing incidence elsewhere in the southside - in Darnley, Dumbreck, and Maxwell Park - appears to be driving up the overall case rate.

Health board data also reveals that the number of Covid patients in hospital in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde region rose by two in the past 24 hours, from 41 to 43.

This has more than doubled from 21 on Sunday, with NHS Lanarkshire - to the south of the GGC region - also seeing an upturn in patient numbers.